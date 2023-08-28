Woman kicked deputy in the face during Macon DUI arrest, sheriff’s office says

Deputies say a Columbus, Georgia woman kicked a deputy in the face while being arrested for DUI in Macon.

On Friday, August 11, just after 7 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Walden Road.

When the deputy arrived, he saw the driver, Bridgit Gresham Alvarez, standing at the passenger side of her vehicle with her passenger.

The deputy said Alvarez appeared extremely intoxicated.

The deputy noticed vomit on the passenger side stepboard and floorboard of the car.

The passenger said the vomit was hers.

A roadside sobriety test was performed on Alvarez but was ended because the deputy said Alvarez was unstable on her feet and didn’t want her to injure herself.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Alvarez became vulgar when she was placed into the back of the patrol car.

After Alvarez was inside the patrol car, the deputy said he heard her speaking to someone.

The deputy opened the door to the patrol car and saw Alvarez was speaking on her phone.

While the deputy was removing her phone from Alvarez, he says she turned sideways while in her seatbelt and kicked him in the face.

The deputy said on the way to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, Alvarez became apologetic and said she acted inappropriately and that she was sorry.

Alvarez was charged with driving without having her license on her, driving under the influence, and felony obstruction.

