Woman kicked out of Dunkin’ for touching doughnuts then punches deputy, Florida cops say

A woman got kicked out of a Dunkin’ after employees said she touched doughnuts on display and pushed a supervisor, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the coffee shop in Naples at around 8:30 p.m. on July 27 and found the woman lying on the sidewalk behind the building, according to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff members told authorities that the woman had touched doughnuts and got into a fight with the supervisor of the franchise, the report says.

Naples is about 110 miles northwest of Miami.

The 40-year-old woman had glassy, bloodshot eyes, was slurring her words and and smelled of alcohol, deputies said. She appeared to have urinated on herself and was having trouble understanding the deputies, according to the arrest report.

At one point, one of the deputies recognized her from a past encounter, and she started to bang on a storage container with her fists as he tried to talk to her.

She started to walk away, then ran back toward one of the deputies, punching him in the left arm, the report says.

She continued running, but one of the deputies caught up with her and placed her in handcuffs.

She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and taken to the Naples Jail Center.

