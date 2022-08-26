Woman Kicked Off Alaska Airlines Flight For Wearing Inappropriate Outfit

A video showing a woman being kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight because she was wearing a crop top deemed ‘inappropriate ,‘has gone viral on the internet.

Ray Lin Howard, who is known by the stage name Fat Trophy Wife, said that Alaska Airlines removed her from a flight because staff thought her outfit was not considered suitable to travel. Alaska staff said her outfit was too revealing. The incident happened in August 2021 and it was recently reposted on TikTok. Ms. Howard filmed her interview with the police who escorted her off the flight for wearing an inappropriate outfit.

In the clip, the female passenger says she was wearing a sports bra and black leggings when a flight attendant asked her to put her t-shirt on during a flight last year.

She decided to put a high-necked pink crop top on, but the flight attendant came back and told her: “You can’t wear this, your stomach is showing, and it is inappropriate.”

According to Ms Howard, Alaska flight staff approached her three times to complain about her outfit.

“I said, ‘I am covered up, I’m fine’ but she kept going. I said, ‘If you are going to kick me off, then kick me off. I have done what you have asked me to do, I want you to leave me alone’.” the passenger told a police officer.

Even though the police officer agreed that Ms Howard did not commit a criminal offense, he said that the issue was regarding the airline’s dress code.

The passenger replied: “I looked it up, I am within the dress code. I am being harassed and now I am being detained. You pulled me off the plane in front of my child… I wore an outfit, that is what happened.”

“The dress code on Alaska is casual, and the requirement is simply a neat and well-groomed appearance. Clothing that is soiled or tattered and bare feet are never acceptable,” Alaska Airlines told Express News.

Story continues

“You are expected to use good judgment, but customer service agents will have the final authority to refuse travel for inappropriate attire or appearance,” the carrier added.

The video has reached one million views. Thousands of Tiktok users have also commented on the platform about the incident.

Recently, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines told Express that the company is in contact with Ms Howard. “We are committed to finding out what happened and taking the appropriate actions. It is our goal to provide caring service to all of our guests. When we don’t live up to that goal, we do everything we can to make it right.”