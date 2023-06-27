Woman kidnapped in car in St. Petersburg, wedding ring and Rolex stolen

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in St. Petersburg in which a woman was pushed into a car, then her wedding ring and Rolex watch were taken off her finger and wrist. The ordeal left the victim with a fractured finger and hand, according to arrest affidavits filed by St. Petersburg police.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. on June 18 in the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue N. Police said the woman was forced into a car, then was driven off.

“While inside the car, the victim attempted to escape but could not,” an arrest affidavit states.

After her ring and watch were taken, the woman was let go. She later was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police said the woman later identified her kidnappers in a photo-lineup. Police arrested Javon Ashley Davis, 40, of St. Petersburg, and Halla Maher Masoud, 24, of Riverview, on charges of kidnapping and strong-arm robbery on Wednesday.

Assistant public defenders appointed to represent both Davis and Masoud have entered not guilty pleas on their behalf, court records show.

Bail was set at $250,000 for both. Masoud was released after a surety bond was posted. Davis remained in the Pinellas County jail as of Tuesday morning, court records show.