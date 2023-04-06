Woman kidnapped child in mall food court because she wanted to ‘love it,’ cops say

A woman is in custody after being accused of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old girl from a West Virginia food court, news outlets report.

Love Oakley Sabatini, 44, was charged with kidnapping on April 5, Charleston Police told WSAZ.

Sabatini was in the Charleston Town Center food court around 7 p.m., WSAZ reported.

A criminal complaint obtained by WOWK said Sabatini was walking around the food court “looking at children.”

Sabatini then saw the 2-year-old girl, grabbed her and ran off with her, the complaint said, as reported by WOWK.

Police told WCHS that the girl’s mother ran after Sabatini, managing to get her child back. Sabatini didn’t know the parents or the girl who she grabbed, police told WCHS.

When asked why she took the child, Sabatini told investigators she wanted to raise the child as her own and “love it,” according to the criminal complaint obtained by WOWK.

Jail records show Sabatini is being held in Kanawha County on a $10,000 bond.

Charleston is about 200 miles southeast of Cincinnati, Ohio.

