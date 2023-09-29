Woman kidnapped and found dead in Atlanta parking deck had gone out to ‘dance my heart away’

The family of a woman killed after partying at a well-known entertainment venue shared a video where she says she is excited about dancing her heart away.

Mitchel Dang’s, 25, body was found days later in a nearby parking garage. Her family says they don’t want to see any more loss of life in the Underground Atlanta area.

She was very excited about what became her last night out.

“So this is the shirt. A black miniskirt,” you see her explain in a video she posted hours before her death.

She wore the outfit to an Alley Cat production held at Club Future at Underground Atlanta at the end of August.

“I’m just going to go and dance my heart away,” she says happily in the video.

That night out ended with Mitchel Dang dead. Police found her body four days later in the parking garage across from the Fulton County courthouse.

Her family says her death has left them with broken hearts.

“She was just a very beautiful person. And what happened to her she doesn’t deserve at all,” her younger sister Maggie told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Nearly a month after her death, police arrested 24-year-old Ja’Keivious Arnold in DeKalb County.

After Mitchel Dang left the club, police say Arnold kidnapped her, stole her phone and used his hands and feet to kill her.

Dang’s family wants to know how all that happened in such a public place. They say they are sharing Mitchel Dang’s story for one reason.

“We hope that will save a life. And if that means better security, more police presence in the Underground Atlanta,” sister Mary Dang said. Then they say they hope her story is a foundation for that to take place.

The family says they also want to know what motivated their loved one’s killer. They are searching for the truth.

“And hoping that justice is served in his fullest capacity,” Mary Dang said.

Arnold is being held without bond.

Jones reached out to Atlanta police to see what they were doing to keep patrons safe in this area. A spokesperson said the department was putting together a response to that question.

Mitchel Dang’s birthday was Wednesday. That made is even more difficult for the family.

They say they held a vigil in her honor and went to a skating rink where they all enjoyed fun and laughter growing up.

