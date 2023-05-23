Woman kidnapped at gunpoint after boarding bus in East Los Angeles

Noah Goldberg
·1 min read
The Los Angeles County Sheriff&#39;s Department, Major Crimes Bureau &#x002013; Metro Detail, is investigating a possible kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, which occurred on Monday, May 22, 2023, at approximately 8:38 p.m., on the 3800 block of E. Third St, in the unincorporated community of East Los Angeles. The incident was captured on surveillance video and depicted a female adult attempting to board a Montebello Transit bus. As the female boarded the bus, she was confronted from behind by a male adult suspect. The bus driver and a passenger attempted to intervene on the female&#39;s behalf when the male suspect broke a window on the bus and retrieved a handgun from a nearby vehicle, described as a 4-door, white colored, possible 2022 Honda Civic. The suspect pointed the handgun at the bus driver and appeared to coerce the female into the nearby vehicle, driven by the male suspect. The vehicle then left the location east on Third Street, to the eastbound S/R 60 freeway and out of view.
Authorities released this image of the man suspected of forcing a woman off a bus in East Los Angeles and driving off with her in a white sedan. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint Monday night on an East Los Angeles bus, authorities said.

The woman had just boarded the Montebello Transit bus around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of East 3rd Street when a man confronted her from behind, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Video surveillance shows the driver of the bus and another passenger "attempted to intervene" during the confrontation, but the man left the bus and retrieved a handgun from a nearby car, the Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect pointed the weapon at the bus driver and then forced the woman into a white car, possibly a 2022 Honda Civic, the Sheriff's Department said. The man drove away toward the 60 Freeway.

The victim is Latina and in her mid-20s, around 5 feet 6 and weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The suspect is Latino and in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 8 and weighing between 170 and 190 pounds, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7893 or the East L.A. station at (323) 264-4151. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.