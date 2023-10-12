Woman kidnapped from NC by knifepoint rescued at North Myrtle Beach Walmart by police

A woman kidnapped by knifepoint from North Carolina to a Walmart in North Myrtle Beach was rescued by police and her kidnapper was arrested.

North Myrtle Beach Police responded to the Walmart at 550 U.S. 17 North Oct. 8 about a kidnapping in progress, according to a police report. The victim’s daughter called dispatch to report the incident, giving officers a description of the vehicle, victim and suspect, who she said had a knife.

When officers arrived at the store, they found the vehicle with no one inside. They went into the store and used the real-time camera system to locate the suspect and victim, the report said. Officers detained and later arrested Danny Denton, 51, of Youngsville, North Carolina, in the incident.

Denton was charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on a $60,000 bond.

The victim provided officers a harrowing story of how the two ended up in North Myrtle Beach.

The woman said she had gone to Denton’s house about 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 to take him to the grocery store. When she arrived, Denton was irate and accused her of a conspiracy involving placing snakes inside his home, the police report said. He then grabbed a steak knife, held it to her throat and threatened to kill her if she did not drive him where he demanded.

It is not clear from the report how the victim and Denton know each other.

The victim drove Denton to a friend’s house, but the friend was not home. He then ordered her to drive him to Myrtle Beach, forcing her to stop at a bank to withdraw $200 from her account, the report said.

During the trip, Denton sat directly behind the victim’s seat and threatened to stab her with the knife if she did not comply with his demands. The victim told police that she feared for her life, so she did everything he said.

The victim attempted to gain the attention of other drivers along the highway by flashing her high beams and flashing her brake lights, but was not able to get help.

It was when the victim’s husband called her to ask where she was that she was able to get help. She told her husband that she was on her way to Myrtle Beach and he asked if she was being forced to go, the report said. Her husband got information by asking “yes” or “no” questions and that they were passing Cherry Grove trying to find the nearest Walmart.

Once at Walmart, Denton walked out of view momentarily, allowing the victim to quickly call a family member and tell him about the knife.

When officers found him, Denton was gathering items in the store for his stay in Myrtle Beach.

Officers later located the knife he used to kidnap the victim in the vehicle’s backseat.