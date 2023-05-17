Woman 'kidnapped and raped' on busy high street in daylight

Northampton high street

A woman has been kidnapped and raped on busy high street in daylight, police have said.

A member of the public was attacked on the morning of Friday, May 12, in the Greyfriars area of Northampton.

Following the incident, the woman sought refuge in a shop on Abington Street where staff provided her with support before police arrived.

Northampton Police said on Wednesday morning that a homeless man, Leon Svans, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnap.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 16.

He was remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing at Northampton Crown Court on June 27, 2023.

