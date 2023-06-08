Woman kidnapped and raped near Chillicothe High School

CHILLICOTHE― A woman was kidnapped and raped last week near Chillicothe High School, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. on May 28, the victim left a residence on High Street on her bicycle. She was near the high school on Yoctangee Parkway when the attacker drove up to her in his truck. He attempted to talk to the victim while she was riding her bike, but she ignored him and kept riding.

The victim said the attacker became angry, got out of his truck and grabbed her by the throat in the middle of the road. He then threw her into the truck, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.

The victim said she knew the attacker through her sister.

The assault was reported to police yesterday at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

