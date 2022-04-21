Woman kidnapped and stuffed in trunk after rejecting men’s advances, Georgia police say

A woman was abducted and stuffed into a car trunk at an Atlanta-area gas station last month, and now her accused kidnappers are in custody, multiple news outlets reported.

Quentin Williams, 21, and Rodrequicge Allen, 19, face felony kidnapping charges in the March 20 incident at an Exxon station off Glenwood Road in Decatur, WSB-TV reported, citing DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies.

The men are accused of making unwanted advances toward the woman, and she rebuffed them. That’s when they snatched her and put her into the trunk of a car, according to WAGA.

Investigators said she was eventually let go along Wesley Chapel Road, WGCL reported. It’s not clear if the woman suffered any injuries.

McClatchy News reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, April 21, and was awaiting a response.

Williams and Allen were arrested by deputies on April 20 and booked into jail where they remain held without bond, online records show.

Decatur is about 7 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

