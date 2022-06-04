Woman kidnapped, suspect shot in police pursuit

Gwinnett police officers were involved in a shooting after responding to an abduction call Friday night.

Officers said they responded to an abduction call in the area of Duluth Hwy and Riverside Parkway. The caller said his girlfriend was possibly in trouble after she never returned from an errand she had run.

Police said the boyfriend received an alarming phone call from his girlfriend, and the information obtained over the phone let him know she was in immediate danger.

He began tracking the victim’s phone and the information was passed on to officers in the area.

The suspect’s vehicle was located on Duluth Highway heading west bound near Purcell Road.

Police attempted a traffic stop and the suspect originally complied. But once the victim got out of the car, unharmed, the suspect drove off and hit a police car.

While the pursuit continued, police said the suspect slammed into two other occupied police cars.

One officer shot at the suspect’s car but the suspect fled on foot.

After a track by Gwinnett County K9 officers, the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident and the victim sustained minor injuries, including a dog bite from a police K9.

The Gwinnett County Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating. They have not released the identity of the suspect and they did not say the time of the kidnapping.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, police ask that you contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

