Woman who kidnapped twin babies, abandoned 1 near local airport pleads guilty to federal charges

The woman accused of stealing a vehicle in Columbus with twins boys inside and ending up at the center of an AMBER Alert over a year ago has pleaded guilty to charges.

Nalah Jackson, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping of a minor, according to federal court records. If the plea agreement is accepted, she’ll spend 20 years in jail with five years of supervised release.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Federal trial for Columbus AMBER Alert suspect pushed back as defense seeks mental health records

As News Center 7 previously reported, Jackson was taken into custody on Dec. 22 in Indianapolis, three days after police said she stole a 2010 Honda Accord with twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas inside. The car was left running outside of Donatos Pizza in the Short North area of Columbus.

Ky’air was found abandoned in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport early in the morning on Dec. 20, but Jackson and Kason remained missing until Dec. 22.

During the afternoon on Dec. 22, Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. Kason was not with her when she was taken into custody.

>> RELATED: ‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns

Later that night, a tip led police a Papa Johns on Indiana Avenue, where Kason was found safe inside the stolen Honda.

“There is no greater responsibility than protecting our youth,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said. “This community watched in horror as Nalah Jackson preyed on two vulnerable babies. Today, she admitted her crime and agreed to spend 20 years in prison for her actions.”



