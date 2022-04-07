Woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot was fatally shot, buried in rural Nevada

An 18-year-old woman who was kidnapped by a man as she sat in her car in a Walmart parking lot was fatally shot and buried in rural Nevada.

The body of Naomi Irion was found on March 30 at a remote gravesite near Reno. Troy Driver, 41, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Naomi Christine Irion. (FBI)

A criminal complaint alleges that Driver abducted Irion on March 12 "for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or for the purpose of killing her." It says that Driver shot and killed her between March 12 and March 25 and then buried her body in a rural area of Churchill County.

Driver allegedly tried to cover up the crime by disposing of the tires on his pickup truck and by destroying Irion's cell phone, the complaint states.

He is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.

Surveillance video showed Driver approach Irion's car around 5 a.m. while she was in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fernley. He then forced his way inside and drove away.

The car was later found in a nearby industrial area.