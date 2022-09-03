Woman kidnapped while jogging near University of Memphis, police said

A woman jogging early Friday was kidnapped near the University of Memphis, police said.

Eliza Fletcher (Memphis Police Dept. )

The woman, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4:20 a.m. when an "unknown individual" approached her and forced her into an SUV in the area of Central Avenue and Zach H Curlin Street, Memphis police said in a statement.

The suspect was in a dark-colored vehicle and was traveling westbound on Central.

Fletcher’s personal items were recovered but she has not been found. At the time of the kidnapping, she was wearing purple jogging shorts and a pink top.

The photos of the suspect's vehicle. pic.twitter.com/7GB4RRb98t — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 2, 2022

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Memphis police announced that a "vehicle of interest" had been located and its driver detained for questioning.

"Eliza Fletcher has not been located," the department tweeted. "This is an ongoing investigation."

The FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were assisting with the search for the avid runner, kindergarten teacher, and mother of two.

At a news conference Saturday, police said security video evidence of a possible kidnapping raised the case's priority level as it was transformed from a missing person to an abduction.

Police were called to the university just before 8 a.m. to assist campus police, and are urging anyone with information to call 911.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com