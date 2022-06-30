Woman killed when 130-mph chase ends with 14-year-old crashing into home, GA cops say

A Georgia woman is dead after a high-speed chase ended with a car barreling into her Atlanta-area home early Thursday, deputies say.

It happened around 2 a.m. when authorities said a 14-year-old boy led deputies on a chase topping 130 mph near Highway 54 and Johnson Road in Coweta County, according to the sheriff’s department.

A deputy patrolling the area tried to stop a car that wouldn’t dim its headlights, but the driver took off, authorities said. The car was going so fast that the deputy couldn’t keep up and eventually lost sight of it.

Continuing down Johnson Road, the deputy eventually came across the suspect’s car, which had crashed into a nearby home, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, who was uninjured, was arrested at the scene.

Fire and emergency crews arrived at the home to render aid to the residents inside. A man and a woman were taken to a hospital, where the woman died from her injuries, deputies said.

Authorities didn’t release the woman’s name, but family members identified her as Annette Carmichael-Rush, 56, of Senoia, WSB-TV and WXIA reported. Rush’s husband suffered minor injuries, and the couple’s adult son was taken to the hospital for treatment for a hurt shoulder, a relative told WSB-TV.

The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and was later booked into a youth detention center, according to deputies. He faces a charge of vehicular homicide.

Coweta County is about 40 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

