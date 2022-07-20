Woman killed, 2 others wounded in Miami shooting, police say

A woman was fatally shot and two others were wounded in Miami early Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 13th Avenue around midnight, according to Miami police.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead on scene by Miami Fire Rescue. Police said two people, with gunshot wounds, arrived independently to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.

This bulletin will be updated.