Woman killed, 3 arrested after shooting near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road

A Phoenix Police cruiser can be seen.

A 35-year-old woman was fatally shot while in the passenger seat of a vehicle in west Phoenix early Monday, police said.

Phoenix police said they responded to an "unknown trouble call" at a gas station near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road at around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they located a woman with a gunshot wound and later identified her as Yenni Dominguez Leyva, police said.

According to police, Dominquez Leyva was shot while seated as a passenger inside a car that was also occupied by two other adults and five children. It is unclear if the people in the car were related.

Officials said that fire personnel arrived at the scene to treat Dominquez Leyva but she died from her injuries at the scene.

Detectives learned the people inside the vehicle were making their way through a neighborhood near 32nd Avenue and McDowell Road after picking up a relative before multiple suspects began to fire at the vehicle, police said. The vehicle sped off, but then stopped at a nearby gas station after they learned that Dominguez Leyva had been shot, according to police.

Officers were informed about a group of possible suspects who were in front of a home near where the group was driving, and that the possible suspects were inside that home, according to police.

Phoenix police said no one responded when officers tried to talk to people inside the home. Once detectives secured a warrant to enter the home, however, they were able to detain two adult males and two juvenile males, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department noted that one of the adult males was released while the other three people detained, including 19-year-old Martin Ramirez-Contreras was later booked on suspicion of multiple felonies, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Reach the reporter Jeremy Yurow at Jyurow@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman fatally shot in passenger seat of car in Phoenix; 3 arrested