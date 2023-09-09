Woman killed, 3 injured in Derby crash; firefighter bitten by dog during rescue

A woman was killed, three people were hurt and a firefighter was bitten by a dog following a crash in Derby, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to the area of Roosevelt Drive Route 34 near Cullens Hill Road about 7:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash between two vehicles, the Derby Police Department said.

Investigators found that a 55-year-old man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Roosevelt Drive allegedly crossed over the double yellow line and struck a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan that was headed west, police said.

A 55-year-old woman who was driving the Dodge was killed in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Three passengers who were in the Dodge were also hurt. They suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening and were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

Their conditions as of Saturday afternoon were not known, police said.

A Derby firefighter who was helping the passengers was bitten by a dog that was also in the Dodge. He suffered a minor bite wound to his face and “sought treatment on his own,” according to police.

Shelton Animal Control responded to the scene to retrieve the dog, police said.

The man who was driving the Jeep was not injured, police said. As of Saturday afternoon, no charges had been filed and an investigation was ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Derby police at 203-735-7811.