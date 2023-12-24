Woman killed, 4 men injured in ‘targeted’ Orange County shooting, deputies say

A woman has died, and four men are injured after a shooting, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, the shooting happened on Sunday around 2:23 a.m.

Deputies received a call about a shooting at Sudman Way near Maitland Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they discovered four men, two in their 20s, one in their 30s and one of an unknown age, and a woman in her 20s who all had been shot.

Deputies said the woman died at the scene.

The men were taken to the hospital in various conditions ranging from stable to critical condition.

Investigators said it is unclear if any of the people who were shot are suspects, but they believe it was a targeted incident.

