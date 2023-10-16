Woman killed, 6 others hurt in ‘possibly intentional’ crash, California police say

A 60-year-old woman died when a driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in what police call a “possibly intentional” attack, California authorities reported.

Six others were injured when a Chevrolet Bolt ran a red light into the crowd in Long Beach at 6:34 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, city police said in a news release.

Romelia Cuarenta Aguilar, 60, of Long Beach died in the crash, police said.

Her brother, Juan Cuarenta, said his sister came to visit his nearby taco truck with other family members and was struck after leaving, KABC reported.

“I tried feeling her pulse. My sister had no pulse,” Cuarenta told the station. “When the paramedics came, they tried to save her but nothing could be done to save her.”

Five others in the crowd were taken to hospitals, and one was treated at the scene, KABC reported.

The accused driver, Khalid Yagobbi, 46, of Los Angeles, remained at the scene and was arrested on a charge of murder, police said.

An investigation showed the crash may have been intentional, police said, but they did not say why. The FBI also responded to the crash.

“At this time, there is no indication that this incident was an act of terror nor associated with the current violence in Israel; however, the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives Sean Magee and Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

