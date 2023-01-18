Woman who killed abusive fiancé to be freed soon after serving three years, judge rules

Jan. 17—A Knoxville, Md., woman charged with shooting and killing her fiancé — who she says abused her — was ordered on Tuesday to serve three years in jail, which includes time she has been incarcerated since 2020.

Michelle Leigh Handorf, 39, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2020, after she killed Wesley Alan Gibson, with whom she had been in a relationship for several years.

In charging documents, Handorf said Gibson was emotionally and physically abusive — pulling her hair, choking her, beating her, and threatening to kill her. Gibson put cigarettes out on her body and locked her in a room, charging documents say. The abuse escalated in the days before she shot him.

In court, Handorf said Gibson drugged her, raped her and held her against her will.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Theresa M. Adams sentenced Handorf to 15 years, suspending 12 years with credit from Jan. 28, 2020. Handorf will have up to 11 more days left in jail.

"It has to end here today. It has to be the end of it," Adams said. "You have paid your price."

"This was an extremely difficult and sad case that involved documented domestic abuse and a tragic outcome," Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in a statement to The Frederick News-Post. "The State asked for the full 10 years for manslaughter, and the court imposed 3, which is at the bottom of the guidelines. Hopefully after today, both families can find some closure."

On Nov. 9, 2022, Handorf pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in a violent crime. On Tuesday, Adams amended the use of a firearm charge to use of a firearm in a violent crime in the presence of a minor.

Handorf's sons lived with her and Gibson, and were in the home when the shooting happened, according to charging documents.

Handorf was originally charged with first- and second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a violent crime.

She tearfully told Adams about abuse she endured, and how she thought Gibson would kill her and her family. Shooting Gibson was "pure survival," she said.

Story continues

"I did it to keep everybody I loved safe," Handorf said.

She turned to Gibson's stepfather and mother, Jim and Deborah Minton, and asked for forgiveness. As a mother, she said, she knows that the biggest fear and pain is losing a child.

Frederick County Deputy State's Attorney Kirsten Brown noted the complexity of the case. She and Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache, who was prosecuting the case with Brown, have both represented domestic abuse survivors.

But Brown said Handorf lacked remorse following the crime. She got into a relationship with another man while incarcerated, only a few months after Gibson's death, she said. Handorf was moving on with her life, Brown said.

However, Handorf's attorney, Joseph Murtha, said what the state was saying was a lack of remorse was actually a coping mechanism for Handorf. She was emotionally numb, he said.

He said everything she did was a "distraction from really experiencing her grief."

In their own separate statements, Jim and Deborah Minton grieved that their son would never be able to walk his daughters down the aisle or hold his grandchildren. They never got the sense that anything was wrong with Gibson and Handorf's relationship, they said.

Deborah Minton told Adams that she and her husband had to travel from their home in Florida to Maryland to identify Gibson's body after he died.

Gibson was cold, she said, and pale. She kissed his forehead, but there was no warmth.

"Once you see your child in a bodybag, you can never, ever unsee it," she said, her hands trembling as she read from a piece of paper.

Handorf's father, Mike Handorf, flew from Pasadena, Texas, to be at the hearing on Tuesday. Like the Mintons, he said, he didn't know about the abuse.

However, he said, the usually long, regular phone calls he had with his daughter and her family became shorter and less frequent as time went on.

He didn't realize the extent of what was happening until Handorf and Gibson's landlord, Larry Brown, called him and said he needed to pick up Handorf's children.

He and his wife have been caring for the children in Texas, he said. He also addressed the Mintons directly, expressing his sorrow.

"This has been a tragedy for all of us," he said. "My heart goes out to y'all."

In his statement, Brown told Adams that he had known about the abuse. He had conversations with Gibson, telling him he needed to stop hurting Handorf, and Gibson said he would get help, Larry Brown said.

The day Handorf killed Gibson, Brown saw police cars lining their street, and he said he was sure that Gibson had killed her. But it was the other way around, he said, wiping tears from his eyes.

"I should have said something, but I didn't know who to talk to," he said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel