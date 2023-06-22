A woman was killed a year ago, now man in jail is charged with murder, Columbia police say

More than a year after a Columbia woman was killed in a shooting, a man was charged with murder, the Columbia Police Department said Thursday.

After being arrested Wednesday for his role in an unrelated crime, 21-year-old Socolian O’Boris Bryant also was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime while being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, police said in a news release.

On April 29, 2022, 24-year-old Tiana Jones was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Columbia, according to the release.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. at the Latimer Manor apartment complex on Lorick Circle, police said. That’s in the area between North Main Street and S.C. 277. Richland County court records list the apartment complex as Bryant’s residence.

Jones was shot in the upper body after an argument with Bryant, police said.

Both police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force took Bryant into custody. He’s also charged with third-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

While a $1,087.50 bond was set on the assault and battery charge, no bond has been established for the charges connected to Jones death, according to jail records.

Bryant is scheduled to appear in court again on the murder and weapons charges on July 28, judicial records show.

On July 23, 2022, Bryant was arrested on a drug possession charge and was fined $615, according to court records.