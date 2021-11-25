Woman killed in alleged road rage incident was the aggressor: Florida police

A Florida woman who was killed after an alleged road rage incident was the aggressor, police said.

The incident happened over the weekend. Sara Nicole Morales, a 35-year-old Volusia County library assistant, was fatally shot after a confrontation following a hit-and-run crash in Orange City, about 30 miles north of Orlando.

Orange City police said that Morales, who was pregnant, was driving a blue Kia just after 5 p.m. on Saturday when she allegedly hit a motorcycle and fled the scene.

Investigators said that Morales “intentionally hit the motorcyclist,” Fox 35 Orlando reported.

The motorcyclist and other witnesses followed the woman home while contacting authorities.

When Morales arrived at her house, she went inside to retrieve a gun. She then pointed the gun at the motorcyclist.

A confrontation followed and she was shot multiple times.

Emergency responders with the Orange City Fire Rescue were called to the scene and the woman was transported to Halifax Medical Center, where she later died from the injuries.

Investigators say that the motorcyclist, who had a concealed weapons permit, remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

Morales leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and a fiancé.

The investigation is still ongoing, investigators said. No one has been charged.

Anyone with additional information should contact Orange City police detectives at 386-775-9999.