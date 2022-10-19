Woman killed in apartment when downstairs neighbor fires gun into ceiling, NC cops say

A woman was killed when her downstairs neighbor fired his gun through her apartment floor, North Carolina cops say.

A’Monte Zariq Jones, 20, has been arrested in his neighbor’s death, according to deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Jones is charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Investigators say that on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, Jones was in his second-floor apartment when he fired a gun toward the ceiling. The bullet went through the ceiling and struck the resident of a third-floor apartment. The woman died as a result of her gunshot wound, deputies say.

The incident occurred in an apartment building located in the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons, according to deputies.

Jones is being held without bond at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, deputies say.

The investigation is ongoing.

