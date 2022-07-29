Woman killed in apparent domestic dispute, husband charged with criminal homicide

A Nashville woman is dead and her husband now faces a criminal homicide charge, police said.

Cledius Bryant, 64, called police about 3 a.m. Friday to the home on Boyd Drive he shared with 65-year-old Sylvia Bryant, according to a news release from Metro Nashville police.

He told the 911 dispatcher that he felt dizzy after being hit on the head with an object. When no one answered the door at the home, officers entered through a window and found Sylvia Bryant dead on the floor of a bedroom, according to police.

She had trauma to her face and a flat screen television laying on top of her chest, police said.

Her husband was found on the bed with what appeared to be minor injuries, police said. Bryant was taken to a hospital for treatment and upon release was charged with criminal homicide.

Police said they believe Sylvia Bryant was killed during a domestic dispute.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Cledius Bryant charged with criminal homicide, wife Sylvia found dead