Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide along a Fresno freeway is identified

A 28-year-old woman killed Saturday night on Highway 41 in what the California Highway Patrol said was a murder-suicide was identified Monday as Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno.

The 30-year-old suspect in her slaying, who the CHP said killed himself, was not named by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office because his family had not yet been notified, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

The CHP said the deaths appear to be the result of domestic violence. The woman who died is the sister of the suspect’s girlfriend.

Both women were in a car on Highway 41 about 10 p.m., CHP spokesman Mike Salas said, when the suspect persuaded them to pull over on southbound Highway 41 south of Ashlan Avenue. When the suspect stepped out of his car brandishing a handgun, the women attempted to speed away and the suspect fired multiple times.

The man drove off and the woman died at Community Regional Medical Center.

The suspect fatally shot himself when he was stopped by police at the Bullard off-ramp to the highway, according to the CHP.