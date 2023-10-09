Woman killed in apparent stabbing at Merced apartment complex, police say

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a woman died following an apparent stabbing in Merced on Sunday.

At about 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of D street in Merced, according to Merced Police Lt. Leone Pintabona. Officers arrived on scene and located a woman outside on a porch suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police said Riggs Ambulance Service personnel responded to the scene to treat the woman, who was ultimately pronounced dead. According to Pintabona, the stabbing appears to have occurred during some sort of domestic violence incident. Police said an adult male suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police said the homicide remains under investigation as authorities work to speak with neighbors and family members. According to Pintabona, the motive for the apparent stabbing remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merced Police Detective Alicia Gorman at 209-385-6912.