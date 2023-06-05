4 children were home when their father shot their mother to death, Arlington police say

A 37-year-old woman killed in Arlington on Wednesday has been identified as Maysaa Zaaroor, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

Ayad Abu Aboud, 46, is facing a charge of murder after Arlington police said he shot Zaaroor at their home in the 3000 block of Amberway Drive.

According to police, Aboud and Zaaroor were in a long-term relationship, had four children and were living together.

Officers arrived at the couple’s home around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the shooting, police said. When they arrived, officers found Aboud still at the house and Zaaroor lying unresponsive in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

Their four children were home during the shooting but were not injured and are currently in the care of “a trusted family friend,” according to police.

Police carried the mother outside and began attempting life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to a news release. Zaaroor was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries..