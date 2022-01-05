Woman killed in armed confrontation with Durham County deputies, sheriff says

A woman was killed in an “officer-involved shooting” Tuesday afternoon after pointing a shotgun at deputies in Bahama, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded just before 3:30 p.m. to a disturbance on John Jones Road in the unincorporated community in northern Durham County.

They found a woman who they said aimed a shotgun at deputies multiple times despite attempts to get her to put the gun down, according to the news release.

The woman died following the shooting at approximately 4 p.m. Her name has not been released, and the Sheriff’s Office did not provide any other details, including exactly how she died.

The case is under investigation, and the State Bureau of Investigation and the Durham County District Attorney’s Office have been notified. The SBI will conduct an independent criminal investigation and report its findings .

“We are at the very beginning of this investigation and I ask that the public allow time for the facts to come out,” said Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. “Myself and my deputies will cooperate fully with the SBI and the DA’s Office as they conduct their investigations. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full internal investigation, to include a use of force policy review for this incident.”