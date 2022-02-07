Woman killed in Atwater shooting identified by Merced County Coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman shot and killed in Atwater on Tuesday as 38-year-old Cynthia Claros of Salida, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Atwater police officers responded to the 3000 block of Secretariat Drive around 10:15 p.m after a woman was reported to be the victim of a shooting, according to police.

Arriving officers located Claros near the intersection of Secretariat Drive and Belmont Street. Life-saving measures were attempted and she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An investigation of the scene and surrounding area led officers to a residence half a block north of where the victim was located.

It is at this location where officers located evidence of a shooting, police said. Officer are looking for a person of interest who has been identified as Fernando Perez, possibly driving a light colored BMW or Mercedes sedan with front end damage.

According to an Atwater Police Department news release, it is unknown why Claros was in the area and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.