Woman killed after being hit by car in Tucson

Authorities said on Saturday that 61-year-old Tobie Lee Fares was killed Friday evening after she was struck by a car in Tucson.

According to Tucson Police, officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the 5100 block of E. Speedway Boulevard just after 9:45 p.m. Tucson Fire Department personnel provided aid to Fares before they transferred her to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Fares died, police said. Officials noted that next of kin have been notified of her passing.

Detectives from Tucson's Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene to continue an investigation, authorities said. According to police, detectives learned that Fares was crossing Speedway Boulevard when she was struck by the vehicle, a blue 2018 Nissan Sentra traveling westbound on the boulevard's middle lane.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Tucson Police revealed that an officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit has determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision. Officers and detectives also determined that Fares was not in a crosswalk while crossing the road, they said.

"Detectives have listed mid-block crossing as the major contributing factor in the collision. The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges or citations have been issued," the Tucson Police Department said.

