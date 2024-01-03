Woman killed after being hit by car near Bear has been identified by police

A 63-year-old woman who was killed while on a Bear road has been identified by Delaware State Police as Tammi Orzechowski of the Newark-area.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman was driving west on Old Baltimore Pike about 6:40 p.m. when her Jeep Compass hit Orzechowski.

Orzechowski was wearing dark clothing and not carrying any reflective equipment, police said.

Arriving troopers found Orzechowski dead on Old Baltimore Pike near Torrington Way.

Orzechowski's death marks the first roadway fatality of 2024, a Delaware Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police ID woman killed after being hit by car near Bear