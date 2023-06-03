Woman killed after being hit intentionally by car in Boise, police say. Driver arrested

Police arrested a 23-year-old Boise man based on evidence that he intentionally hit two people with his car, killing one and injuring another.

At 9:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a person hit by a car at West Poplar Street and North Cole Road, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Police found two victims there and began providing life-saving care. Ada County paramedics rushed a woman to the hospital and treated a man at the scene, according to the release. The woman later died.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, there appeared to have been an altercation between the suspect, Marion Nikichimus, and individuals near the scene. Police said it appears Nikichimus intentionally struck the two people with his car.

Officers said they found Nikichimus and his vehicle near the scene and arrested him.

His charges are second-degree murder and aggravated battery, police said. Their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with details is asked to call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677 or www.343COPS.com, or leaving a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for on a cellphone.