Two arrest warrants issued after woman shot, killed while sitting on her front porch in Washington

A Washington woman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. An arrest warrant was just issued for the men police say are responsible.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Brandon Ronald Allen and 27-year-old Javarr Thomas are wanted by police for shooting Kristin Barfield.

Allen is described as a white man, he is 5′10″ and weighs 200 pounds.

Thomas is described as a Black man, he is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. The suspects could be seen driving a 2006 Chrysler 300, with the plate number LYG5379.

A witness nearby the residence at the time of the shooting told police that they saw a Chrysler 300 pull away from the area of the shooting. The witness said they saw Allen in the backseat of the vehicle and Thomas driving.

A criminal history check was conducted, and police found that Allen was convicted of aggravated assault back in 2018, which makes him ineligible to legally possess a firearm.

The victim’s children say she was a loving, doting grandmother who wanted to spend time with her family and go to church.

“The most beautiful soul I’ve ever known ... loving, caring, she doted over her grandchildren,” Courtney Ellis, Kristin’s daughter, said. “I watched my mother die yesterday over nothing, sitting on her porch and there’s nothing that can justify that.”

Kristin’s sister, Mishelle Dixon, lived across the street and heard the gunshots from her bedroom. “I heard the boom, boom, booms and I ran to the window and she was just laying there ... by the time I got across the street she was just gone.”

“My mom didn’t deserve this. She is a survivor, my mom was sick for many years. She overcame a lot of stuff to be killed on her front porch,” Courtney said.

11 News reached out to Scott Putnam, Washington’s mayor.

He said, “The City of Washington police department is actively investigating the recent attacks in the city. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim. We pray for an end to these senseless and violent attacks.”

