Woman killed after being struck by car on Highway 89

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman was killed Tuesday night when she was struck by a vehicle in northern Utah.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on southbound Highway 89 near South Weber.

Another crash also happened in the area, although it’s unclear yet if anyone was hurt in that collision.



This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

