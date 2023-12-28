Woman killed after being struck by vehicle on Walden Avenue

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is dead after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident on Walden Avenue Wednesday.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., Cheektowaga police said they responded to the scene on Walden Avenue, west of Dick Road, where a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.

The female pedestrian was taken to ECMC where she later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone who witnessed or may have video of the accident is asked to call the Cheektowaga police at 716-686-3527.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.

