Woman killed after being struck by vehicle on SB I-75 in Ohio

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Southbound Interstate 75 in Ohio on Sunday.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. on initial reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on SB I-75 near Cincinnati, according to our news partner WCPO.

Deputies had shut down traffic for hours on Southbound Interstate 75 at the 12.6-mile marker.

They tell WCPO that A 56-year-old Indiana woman died after being struck by a vehicle.

Video from the scene shows the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit investigating the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been identified.