Woman who killed boyfriend with hammer sentenced in California murder case, DA says

A woman convicted of killing her boyfriend with a hammer in Porterville was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Tulare County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Rosa Baca, 55, was sentenced Monday after being convicted by a jury on July 3, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.

She used a hammer to kill 38-year-old Jose Magana, her boyfriend of about 16 months, on Dec. 17, 2018, according to investigators.

Her conviction came with a special circumstance of inflicting torture with a deadly weapon, prosecutors said.

Baca initially told investigators the couple had an argument in a trailer in the 200 block of Indiana Street before Magana left without a shirt or shoes, returning with injuries around 8:30 a.m. on the day of the killing, according to investigators.

Baca also claimed to have not left the trailer that night, prosecutors said, but her car was seen on surveillance video as she threw clothing into a trash can at a nearby business.

She later confessed to an attack on Magana, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.