Woman who killed Broadway vocal coach in New York City shove to be sentenced to 8 years

A woman who killed an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach by pushing her to the ground in Manhattan pleaded guilty Wednesday and will be sentenced to eight years in prison, the district attorney said.

Lauren Pazienza, now 28, shoved Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground from behind in the Chelsea neighborhood on March 10, 2022, officials said at the time.

Gustern, a vocal coach fondly regarded in New York’s theater community, died five days later of blunt force trauma to the head.

Pazienza pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a plea deal and will be sentenced Sept. 29 to eight years in prison, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Pazienza shouted obscenities at Gustern before crossing the street and shoving her to the ground, the district attorney's office said. She eventually fled to her family's Long Island home and was arrested almost two weeks after the attack.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Justin McNabney said last year at the time of the arrest that Gustern told authorities someone called her an expletive and shoved her down.

Lauren Pazienza appears in court with lawyer Arthur Aidala, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. Panzienza, 28, who fatally shoved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Gustern in Manhattan last year, pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in a plea deal requiring she serve eight years behind bars. (Curtis Means / Pool via AP)

McNabney at that time said the incident was unprovoked.

Pazienza's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

Among Gustern's other achievements, she was vocal coach for the 2019 Broadway revival of the musical “Oklahoma!"

In addition to the prison time, she will be under five years of post-release supervision, the district attorney's office said.

Bragg in a statement said the sentence holds Pazienza accountable. He called Gustern “a talented musical theater performer and vocal coach who touched so many in New York City and beyond.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com