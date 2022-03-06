Woman killed in a Broward hit-and-run crash. Here’s the vehicle that police want to find

A hit-and-run driver killed a woman as she crossed Broward Boulevard in Sunday’s first hours, Lauderhill police said.

The tragedy happened after 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Broward Boulevard. Lauderhill police said a gray SUV hit the woman, who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she died.

Anyone who knows anything about this can contact Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

