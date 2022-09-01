Woman killed in Burlington County home, police seeking help from the public

FLORENCE - Authorities have released few details surrounding the killing of a woman inside her home Monday and are seeking information from the public.

The death of Sheila Maguire, 54, was ruled a homicide late Wednesday following an autopsy, according to a joint statement by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township police Chief Brian Boldizar.

They said police discovered Maguire's body late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness check at her residence in the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive because they had been unable to reach her for a few days.

No arrest has been made in the case.

Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood performed the autopsy, but law enforcement officials said they are withholding the cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The investigation is being led by the Florence police Det. Chris Powell and Detectives Shawn McDonough and Andrew Ridolfi of the county prosecutor's office.

