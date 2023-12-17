Woman killed when car goes into Swift Creek at Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a car Saturday night submerged in Swift Creek.

Police got a call shortly before 9 p.m. that a car was in the waters of Swift Creek, according to an email from Chesterfield Police Lt. Erich Hutton. Authorities from Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and the Virginia State Police were called to the scene off White Bank Road in Colonial Heights.

About two hours later, emergency personnel found the car in the water. The driver, a woman, was discovered dead inside the car.

At this time, Chesterfield Police continue to piece together the events leading up to the car going into the water. The driver’s identity has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Info may also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

