Woman killed after carjackers crash into her car during spree, police say

A 55-year-old woman died after alleged carjackers on a spree crashed a car into the Toyota she was driving Wednesday night on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

It all started when four men in a stolen white pickup truck carjacked a 65-year-old woman at 6:55 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue, police said.

The four men took a black Honda from the 65-year-old and headed to the 1900 block of West 21st Place, where police said they committed a second armed carjacking by taking a white Honda from a 25-year-old woman.

That’s when the black Honda crashed into a Toyota that was being driven by a 55-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Leavitt Street. The men fled in a black Honda but were located again by police, who tried to curb the vehicle.

But the men kept driving the black Honda, which crashed into a Toyota with a 55-year-old woman driving it in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. Paramedics took the woman, identified as Dominga Flores of the 7200 block of South Richmond Street, to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Charges are pending and the Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash, police said.

adperez@chicagotribune.com