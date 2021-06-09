Woman killed by Cass County deputy after allegedly pointing gun at police is identified

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman fatally shot by a deputy after she allegedly pointed a firearm at officers as 42-year-old Crystal R. Guhr of Garden City.

The shooting happened Monday around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Lake Road in Garden City as deputies were responding to a welfare check, Lt. Craig McMein, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in an earlier statement. Responding officers saw Guhr on the front porch of a residence there holding a firearm when they arrived, police said.

Police say one deputy shot Guhr after she pointed the firearm at the officers. She was struck in the torso and taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The shooting is being investigated by the Western Missouri Sheriff’s Office Critical Response Team, according to the sheriff’s office. The team is composed of deputies from Cass, Henry and Bates counties.