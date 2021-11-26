Woman killed in Charlotte crosswalk, police say. Search underway for driver who fled.
Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a woman in a Charlotte crosswalk on Thanksgiving night.
The woman was crossing Sunset Road in a crosswalk near Beatties Ford Road just before 10 p.m. Thursday when a “fire-red” two-door Ford Explorer hit her, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release. The driver “immediately” fled the scene, police said.
Medic pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.
The driver was last seen heading west on Sunset Road toward Peachtree Road, according to CMPD.
Police urge anyone who knows the whereabouts of the driver or the Ford Explorer to call 911.
The Explorer is a 1995-2001 model and should have front-end damage, police said.