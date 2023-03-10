Woman killed, child hospitalized after Largo crash, police say

A driver died and a child in her car was hospitalized after she rear-ended a van in Largo on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. after a woman driving a Nissan Altima north on U.S Highway 19 drove into the back of a Ford van stopped for traffic near Whitney Road, according to the Largo Police Department.

Witnesses, including the driver and passenger of the Ford, told officers the Nissan driver was driving “erratically” before the crash, police said.

The Nissan driver was taken to a local hospital where she died, police said. The young child who was riding in the Nissan was also taken to the hospital and was doing well, according to police.

Police have not released the woman’s name.