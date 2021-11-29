Woman killed in clash with homeless man mourned as caring mom, thoughtful neighbor

A woman was fatally stabbed in Brooklyn by a homeless man apparently enraged she had been too close to his tent in a makeshift Bedford-Stuyvesant encampment, police said Monday.

The homeless man, who allegedly also stabbed and wounded a male companion of Lizseh Casserly, 32, was still being sought for the senseless Saturday bloodshed as grieving neighbors mourned the loss of a loving mother and friend.

According to police, the deadly confrontation erupted at 2:25 a.m. at Herkimer Place and Perry Place, near a homeless shelter as well as a makeshift tent encampment set up by other homeless occupants.

Casserly, a pharmacy technician, along with a 36-year-old family friend whose name was not immediately released, had just left a nearby birthday party and were drinking together when the unhinged suspect approached, apparently angry the couple were near his tent, police said.

Casserly was stabbed in the chest and neck; when her friend tried to help her, he was stabbed in the back, police said. The suspect then dropped the knife and ran off.

Casserly’s companion was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Those close to Casserly were stunned by her violent death.

Migna Rios, 61, who said she raised Casserly since she was 6, called Casserly a “kind-hearted, happy girl” whose pride was her children — a son, Isaiah, 14, and daughter, Imanie, 11.

“The girl’s expressing her feelings,” Rios said. “But her son is very distraught because he was close to his mother.”

A neighbor, Brenda Goodwin, 61, said she can’t stop thinking about Casserly’s cruel death.

“She was very friendly and helpful to me,” Goodwin said. “She would clean up the hallway... She had a heart. She didn’t deserve what she got.”

“I feel sorry for the kids,” she added.

Goodwin said she’s been anxious to find out more details of the confrontation, and if there’s been an arrest in the case.

“It keeps playing in my mind,” she said. “This world now — we’re living in a mad world.”

The suspect, Rios said, should turn himself in for the sake of Casserly’s children.

“It’s not fair,” she said. “He took their mother’s life.”

The slaying comes as law enforcement copes with a murder rate that remains stubbornly high. Murders for the year are down less than 1%, with 433 compared with 436 at this time last year, data show.