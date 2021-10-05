Woman killed in Columbia hit-and-run; police trying to locate vehicle

Columbia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left one woman dead on Monday.

Police were called to Farrow Road around 5:30 a.m. Monday after a woman was found in the 5600 block of Farrow Road. The woman had “severe injuries” and EMS pronounced her dead at the scene, police said. Her identity has not been released to the public.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene on Monday and are reviewing surveillance footage of the area to see if video captured the collision and may be able to identify the car that struck the woman.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or at MidlandsCrimestoppers.com.