Woman killed in crash with Galveston PD was on her way to work at UTMB
Galveston police say the sergeant is a 17-year veteran of the department. He's now on desk duty after the crash that killed a 52-year-old woman on her way to work.
Galveston police say the sergeant is a 17-year veteran of the department. He's now on desk duty after the crash that killed a 52-year-old woman on her way to work.
There's plenty to like about Drop's BMR1 PC speakers, but there are also enough things that could be improved that make them hard to fully recommend.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's decision this week to have the upper chamber no longer enforce its unwritten code of business attire sparked a furor among conservatives — and even some Democrats.
In a new Director's Reel, Leder looks back at her film and TV career, from "Deep Impact" to "The Leftovers."
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Interested in watching all the old 'Spy Kids' movies? Now that's a mission worth fighting for.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Solo Stove is offering coupons that should work across its entire site. They stack on top of other discounts, meaning that the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 (usually $400) can be yours for $230.
So many premium fragrances claim to last all day, but only a few actually do. I've tested some of the most popular from January 2023 to now and these lived up to the hype.
She's plump, she's long-lasting, she's hydrating and she's super affordable.
Wall Street stocks edged higher on Friday, after selling off amid the prospect of prolonged high interest rates.
Here are the best foldable phones you can get right now, from Samsung and Google handsets to everything in between.
Attention toss-and-turners: Over 155,000 shoppers adore this plush, cooling set. Grab 'em while they're in stock!
"I was listening to a story about a guy from Edinburgh getting stood up on a date and I was thinking to myself, 'My God, that's actually pretty sad, who would do such a thing?' Then, at the back of my mind, I was like, 'Wait a second...'" The post He went viral for filming himself getting stood up on a date. 2 years later, he says he made the whole thing up appeared first on In The Know.
Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard looked close to being dead not long ago, but it just took a big step toward clearing its last major obstacle.
The Federal Reserve's forecast of elevated rates in years to come could place more pressure on banks to rely on expensive brokered deposits known as 'hot money.'
The biggest news stories this morning: Everything announced at Microsoft’s Surface event, Google takes a snarky shot at Apple over RCS in its latest ad, X is disabling Circles on October 31.
Investors are left in a tough situation after an illuminating press conference where Fed Chair Jerome Powell poured cold water on optimists.
X users will soon no longer be able to make posts viewable only to a smaller group of friends.
Week 3 is upon us! Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy viewer guide is Yahoo's very own Dan Titus. The two go through each game this weekend and identify the matchups you need to binge, stream and skip.